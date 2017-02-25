US President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday, "I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!"
Shvat 29, 5777 , 25/02/17
Trump won't attend White House Correspondents' event
