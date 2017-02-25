23:58 Reported News Briefs Shvat 29, 5777 , 25/02/17 Shvat 29, 5777 , 25/02/17 Trump won't attend White House Correspondents' event US President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday, "I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!" Full Story







