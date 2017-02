22:11 Reported News Briefs Shvat 29, 5777 , 25/02/17 Shvat 29, 5777 , 25/02/17 'Witches' cast 'spell' on Trump to remove him from office Read more



Witches gather at Trump Tower to 'hex' Trump and 'bind the hands' of him and his followers. ► ◄ Last Briefs