IAEA: Iran complying with nuclear deal

Iran is complying with the nuclear deal it sealed with major world powers in 2015, AFP reported on Friday, citing a report from the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The report said Iran is not pursuing construction of its existing heavy water research reactor and has not enriched uranium above an agreed 3.67 percent-limit.

