Israel willing to reconsider denial of visa to HRW

Human Rights Watch (HRW) can appeal Israel’s decision not to issue a work visa to the group’s "Israel and Palestine Director", Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said on Friday.

The NGO announced earlier Friday that Israel would stop issuing work visas to its staff, with Israel noting the group’s "fundamental bias" against the Jewish state.

