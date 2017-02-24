Trump: I like the two-state solution

U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters in an interview on Thursday he likes the concept of a two-state solution to the Israel-Arab conflict, but reiterated he would be “satisfied with whatever makes both parties happy.”

At his meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu last week, Trump would not commit to the two-state solution as the only way to solve the conflict, saying he would back whatever solution the sides decide on.

