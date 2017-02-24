Student who called to 'punch a Zionist' resigns

A student politician at McGill University in Montreal who tweeted a call to “punch a Zionist” has resigned his position with the Students’ Society of the university, the Montreal Gazette reported Friday.

Igor Sadikov, an elected representative of students in McGill’s faculty of arts, has faced calls for his resignation over the past week after his tweet became widely known.

