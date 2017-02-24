Peretz: UNHRC not worthy of our moral standards

Former Defense Minister MK Amir Peretz (Zionist Union) responded on Twitter to the UNHRC's criticism of the sentence handed down to Elor Azariya.

"With all due respect, the decisions of the UN Human Rights Council are not worthy of our moral standards. We believe in the morals and integrity of our courts," wrote Peretz.

