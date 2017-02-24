Turkish army confirms full control in Syria's al-Bab

Turkey's military confirmed on Friday that Syrian rebels had taken full control of all the neighborhoods of Syria's al-Bab from the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group.

Work to search and clear mines and unexploded ordnance was still underway, the army said in a statement quoted by Reuters. Turkey-backed rebels had besieged the town of al-Bab in early December.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)