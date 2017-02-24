WZO leader: Anti-Semitism continues to rear its head

The Deputy Director-General of the World Zionist Organization and the head of the department for Israel activity and combating anti-Semitism, Yaakov Hagoel, on Friday called to end the phenomenon of violent anti-Semitic attacks, following the incident in Paris in which two Jewish brothers were abducted briefly and beaten severely.

"Anti-Semitism continues to rear its head around the world. I call on world leaders to stop the hate crimes using legislation and enforcement," he said.

