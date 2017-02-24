Liberman on UNHRC: It's the Council of Hatred of Israel

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman responded on Friday afternoon to the condemnation by the UN Human Rights Council of the sentencing of soldier Elor Azariya, which it claimed was "too light".

"The twisted moral compass of the Human Rights Council is proven yet again. One bullet fired by Azariya at a terrorist is more serious than the millions of bullets that are used to murder innocent people in Syria, Libya, Iraq and Yemen. As usual, it is the Council of Hatred of Israel and not the Human Rights Council," said Liberman.

