Trump: FBI totally unable to stop national security leakers

U.S. President Donald Trump has hit out at the FBI for failing to stop the leaking of national security information to the press.

"The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security 'leakers' that have permeated our government for a long time. They can't even find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW".

Trump has publicly lambasted the media several times in recent weeks over MSM allegations he was struggling to work with his cabinet. Information leaked to the press led to the resignation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn over his contact with Russian ambassador Sergey I. Kislyak.