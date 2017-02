12:59 Reported News Briefs Shvat 28, 5777 , 24/02/17 Shvat 28, 5777 , 24/02/17 UN blasts Azariya sentence Read more



A representative of the UN Human Rights Council criticizes the 18-month prison sentence of Elor Azariya as 'too light.' ► ◄ Last Briefs