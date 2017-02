06:15 Reported News Briefs Shvat 28, 5777 , 24/02/17 Shvat 28, 5777 , 24/02/17 Abbas blames Israel for talks impasse Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday blamed Israel for the impasse in the peace process, Kol Yisrael radio reported. Speaking during a visit to Lebanon, Abbas claimed the Palestinian Arabs are extending their hand for peace according to international resolutions, but Israel still insists on “holding Palestinian lands” and leaving Palestinian people “in a big prison.” Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs