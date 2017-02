India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the $2.5 billion purchase of an advanced Israeli-made anti-aircraft missile system for his country’s army, JNS.org reported Thursday.

“In a meeting of the cabinet committee on security headed by the prime minister, the proposal for procuring the MR-SAM air defense system for the army was approved and these would be deployed by the army,” a senior government source was quoted as having told India’s Mail Today newspaper.