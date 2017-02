Former House Speaker John Boehner predicted on Thursday that a full repeal and replace of Obamacare is “not what’s going to happen”.

“They’ll fix Obamacare, and I shouldn’t have called it repeal and replace because that’s not what’s going to happen,” Boehner said, adding, "In the 25 years that I served in the United States Congress, Republicans never, ever, one time agreed on what a health care proposal should look like. Not once.”