Jewish-American journalist Alan Colmes dies at 66

Jewish journalist Alan Colmes, a Fox News contributor, passed away on Thursday at the age of 66 after a brief illness.

Colmes leaves behind his wife, Jocelyn Crowley, who said in a statement, “Alan Colmes passed away this morning after a brief illness. He was 66-years-old. He leaves his adoring and devoted wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley. He was a great guy, brilliant, hysterical, and moral. He was fiercely loyal, and the only thing he loved more than his work was his life with Jocelyn. He will be missed. The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.”