A gas station was robbed on Thursday evening in the Arab village of Dabburiya, located east of Nazareth.
The thieves sprayed tear gas at the station’s employee, stole the safe and fled. Police are investigating.
News BriefsShvat 28, 5777 , 24/02/17
Gas station robbed in Arab village near Nazareth
