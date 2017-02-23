Peretz elected Vice President of Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean

MK Amir Peretz (Zionist Union) was elected on Thursday Vice President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM).
All Mediterranean countries, including Arab countries, are members of PAM.
