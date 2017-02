20:20 Reported News Briefs Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 'Stop treating Jews in Yesha as second class citizens' Read more



Former Yesha Council member praises appointment of new judges for Supreme Court, calls for end of references to 'occupied territories.' ► ◄ Last Briefs