19:23 Reported News Briefs Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 Watch: Golani soldiers train on Golan Heights Read more



Following threats by Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, IDF holds division exercises on Golan Heights, bordering Syria and Lebanon. ► ◄ Last Briefs