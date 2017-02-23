J'lem-bound Highway 443 bridge near Beit Horon blocked

The Jerusalem-Modiin Road (Route 443) was blocked to traffic in the direction of Jerusalem, Thursday afternoon near the bridge of Beit Horon, because a car that had caught fire.
Firefighters are on the scene.
