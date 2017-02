A local court in Belarus has imposed prison sentences of between one and a half to two years for three teenage skinheads - including a 16-year-old - for disfiguring a monument to the martyrs of the Holocaust in the city of Mogilev about four months ago.

The judges convicted them of malicious hooliganism and one of them of involving minors in a crime. One of them was put on trial twice previously for displaying Nazi symbols in public.