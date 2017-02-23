Remand extended for Jerusalem soccer hooligans

The Jerusalem Magistrates Court has extended until Sunday the remand of three fans of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer club who were arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a January 25th brawl with Arab sanitation workers in the parking lot of the Malha Mall, following a match between Beitar and Bnei Sakhnin at nearby Teddy Stadium.

The arrest of the trio was helped by Monday's arrest of one of them - a resident of northern Israel - during a brawl between fans of Beitar and Hapoel Tel Aviv outside Moshava Stadium in Petach Tikva.