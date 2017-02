12:25 Reported News Briefs Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 Kiryat Yovel official quits over anti-haredi remarks Executive Director Yehiel Levy of the Yovelim community administration in Jerusalem's Kiryat Yovel neighborhood has resigned from his post.



Levy aroused a great deal of anger and criticism this week, when he said that the administration had adopted a policy aimed at "choking the haredim."



► ◄ Last Briefs