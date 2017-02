12:15 Reported News Briefs Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 Court frees girls held for praying at Temple Mt gates The Jerusalem Magistrates Court ordered, Thursday morning, the release from detention of four girls who were held following claims they prayed, Wednesday evening on the Temple Mount in violation of regulations.



Judge Dorit Feinstein rejected police allegations at a hearing that the girls entered the holy site, prayed and refused requests by police officers.



