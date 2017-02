12:06 Reported News Briefs Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 Adir Zik: 'Israel's Rush Limbaugh' remembered Read more



Thursday's Hebrew date of the 27th of Shevat marks the anniversary of the passing of Adir Zik, may his memory be a blessing. ► ◄ Last Briefs