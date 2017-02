11:51 Reported News Briefs Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 Congress urges feds to probe JCC bomb threats with ‘urgency’ Read more



More than 150 members of Congress sign a letter urging federal officials to investigate the recent wave of bomb threats on Jewish community centers around the United States. ► ◄ Last Briefs