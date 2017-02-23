Attorney Eldad Yaniv has informed Chairman Yitzhak Herzog of the Labor Party that he will run for the party chairmanship.
He joins Knesset members Amir Peretz and Erel Margalit as announced candidates for the post.
Eldad Yaniv will run for Labor chair
