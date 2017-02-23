Bill: Cameras for senior nursing wards

A bill to require installation of various types of cameras as a condition for obtaining a license to operate nursing wards was submitted to the Knesset on Thursday morning.

The measure follows reports of recent cases of abuse in senior citizen centers. Extending the bill to other types of institutions which house the helpless is also being considered. Under the legislation, the cameras would be monitored by the Health Ministry under normal conditions with the police to be given access under court orders if abuse is accepted. A patient's family would have the right to refuse monitoring of the camera.