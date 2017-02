10:13 Reported News Briefs Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 Hearing for girls arrested for praying near Temple Mt Four girls who were arrested on Wednesday while praying near one of the gates of the Temple Mount remained in custody overnight.



They face a Thursday-morning hearing in the Jerusalem Magistrates Court.



