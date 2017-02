09:25 Reported News Briefs Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 Smotrich: Seal, don't destroy MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) submitted an urgent request Thursday morning to join the respondents in a petition by residents of nine houses in the Samarian Jewish community of Ofra to seal them instead of destroying them under a Supreme Court order in light of the enactment of the regulation law for Jewish commuities in Judea and Samaria. Read more



