Erdan: If no attack in Umm Al-Hiran, apology is due

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan used his Facebook page, Thursday morning, to respond to criticism of the police following the death of an Bedouin whose vehicle fatally ran over a police officer during the demolition of illegal structures in the Negev community of Umm Al-Hiran.

Erdan wrote, "Umm al-Hiran event was a serious event, whether it was an attack or not." Referring to the driver, he continued, "We will accept and act according to the conclusions of the Police Investigative Department, whatever it may be. If it turns out that it was a not a terrorist attack, then we certainly have to apologize to his family."