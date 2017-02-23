08:13
  Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17

PA resident killed in accident near Shavei Shomron

A woman from the Palestinian Authority was killed Thursday morning when the vehicle she was driving collided with a bus next to the Samarian Jewish community of Shavei Shomron.

Two other PA residens were injured and taken to hospital.



