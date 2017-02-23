A woman from the Palestinian Authority was killed Thursday morning when the vehicle she was driving collided with a bus next to the Samarian Jewish community of Shavei Shomron.
Two other PA residens were injured and taken to hospital.
|
08:13
Reported
News BriefsShvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17
PA resident killed in accident near Shavei Shomron
A woman from the Palestinian Authority was killed Thursday morning when the vehicle she was driving collided with a bus next to the Samarian Jewish community of Shavei Shomron.
Two other PA residens were injured and taken to hospital.
Last Briefs