07:59 Reported News Briefs Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 63% in favor of amnesty for Elor Azariya A poll published by Yisrael Hayom on Thursday shows 63 percent of the Jewish Israeli public in favor of pardoning soldier Elor Azariya, following the 18-month sentence handed down this week on his manslaughter conviction for killing a wounded terrorist last March. Read more



