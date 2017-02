07:44 Reported News Briefs Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 1-day warning strike by crane operators About 1,200 operators of various types of cranes are striking on Thursday to protest an impasse on negotiations regarding working conditions. A labor dispute was declared two weeks ago.



