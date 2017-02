07:14 Reported News Briefs Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 Congestion on southbound Route 2 at Kfar Shmariyahu Congestion is reported on southbound Highway 2 at Kfar Shmariyahu due to a disabled vehicle. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.



► ◄ Last Briefs