MK Avi Dichter (Likud) on Wednesday stressed that there will not be a “one-state solution” in which there is one state with an Arab majority, but also made clear that the “two-state solution” is no longer viable.

The comments come amid an apparent change of thought in the White House, after President Donald Trump last week told Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that he would not commit to the two-state solution as the only way to solve the Israeli-Arab conflict.