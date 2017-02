03:00 Reported News Briefs Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17 Warsaw initiates deadline for renewing restitution claims Read more



Warsaw publishes list of 48 buildings claimed in dormant restitution suits, opens six-month window for new claims under recent legislation.