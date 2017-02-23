The White House has pushed back the release of a new executive order on immigration, a White House official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.
The order is now expected to be issued "sometime next week," the official said.
News BriefsShvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17
White House delays announcement of new immigration order
