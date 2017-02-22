VP Pence: We condemn vandalism of Jewish cemetery

Speaking in Missouri, US VP Mike Pence condemned the vandalism of the Jewish cemetery in St. Louis.

"Now, before we get started I would like to address something that happened here in St. Louis over the weekend, on Monday morning America awoke, discovered nearly 200 tomb stones were toppled in a nearby Jewish graveyard. Speaking yesterday president Trump called this a horrible and painful act and so it was. That along with other recent threats to Jewish community centers around the country. He declared it all a sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil.

"We condemn this act of vandalism and those who perpetrated in the strongest possible terms."