Chairman of the Jewish Home faction MK Shuli Mualem Refaeli reacted to the news of the appointment of 4 new Supreme Court justices.

"Blessings to Minister Shaked at the close of a significant process for the State of Israel. The choosing of judges not from the school of judicial activism is an important condition for separation of powers in the State of Israel. The job of the Knesset is to legislate, and the job of the Court is to adjudicate."