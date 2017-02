The Judicial Selection Committee of the Supreme Court announced that it has chosen four new judges to serve on the Supreme Court: Dr. David Mintz - a Jerusalem district judge, Yael Vilner - a Haifa district judge, Yosef Elron - President of the Haifa district court, and George Kara - a Tel Aviv district judge.

These four judges will replace outgoing Supreme Court justices Naor, Rubinstein, Jubran, and Zilbertal.