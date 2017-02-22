The Arab petitioners claiming they own the property on which 9 Ofra homes are built told the Supreme Court that they oppose the Ofra residents' request to seal - rather than destroy - the homes.
|
20:01
Reported
News BriefsShvat 26, 5777 , 22/02/17
Arab petitioners against Ofra residents refuse sealing
The Arab petitioners claiming they own the property on which 9 Ofra homes are built told the Supreme Court that they oppose the Ofra residents' request to seal - rather than destroy - the homes.
Last Briefs