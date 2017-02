19:52 Reported News Briefs Shvat 26, 5777 , 22/02/17 Shvat 26, 5777 , 22/02/17 From the Most Sublime Commandments to the Most Mundane Read more



How a Band of Runaway Slaves Purchased Their Own Freedom by Answering G-d, "We Shall Hear and We Shall Do!" ► ◄ Last Briefs