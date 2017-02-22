A man tried to steal in the past hour a weapon from a security guard at building in Bnei Brak.
The guard confronted the man - who escaped the scene.
Police have opened an investigation and assess that incident was criminal in nature.
News BriefsShvat 26, 5777 , 22/02/17
Bnei Brak: Man tries to steal guard's gun
