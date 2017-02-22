19:23
  Shvat 26, 5777 , 22/02/17

Bnei Brak: Man tries to steal guard's gun

A man tried to steal in the past hour a weapon from a security guard at building in Bnei Brak.

The guard confronted the man - who escaped the scene.

Police have opened an investigation and assess that incident was criminal in nature.



