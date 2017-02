17:39 Reported News Briefs Shvat 26, 5777 , 22/02/17 Shvat 26, 5777 , 22/02/17 Tibi demands PM apologize for Umm Al-Hiran incident Read more



Ahmed Tibi(Joint Arab List) demands Netanyahu apologize for death of Bedouin after media report that Umm al-Hiran event was not terrorism. ► ◄ Last Briefs