President Reuven Rivlin said today to Golani Brigade IDF soldiers following the sentencing of soldier Elor Azariya that "we are all the nation, we are all the IDF. We so much rely upon the IDF system and on the IDF commanders."

"We can argue and shout, but we still need to remember that we are partners in the same fate, partners in maintaining our ability to exist here as a nation and State," he said.