15:55 Reported News Briefs Shvat 26, 5777 , 22/02/17 Shvat 26, 5777 , 22/02/17 James O'Keefe: We will release hours of tape on media James O'Keefe of Project Veritas said Thursday that he is planning on "releasing hundreds of hours of tape from within the establishment media." "In the next 48 hours, Project Veritas, like Wikileaks, will be releasing hundreds of hours of tape from within the establishment media. Our next target is in fact, the media," he told Sean Hannity.



