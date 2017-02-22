A special forces IDF unit arrested 2 weapons dealers in the Binyamin region.
The suspects tried to escape and were arrested after a chase ensued.
They had in their possession homemade weapons.
They were taken in for questioning.
15:38
Reported
News BriefsShvat 26, 5777 , 22/02/17
2 weapons dealers caught in Binyamin
