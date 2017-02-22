15:38
  Shvat 26, 5777 , 22/02/17

2 weapons dealers caught in Binyamin

A special forces IDF unit arrested 2 weapons dealers in the Binyamin region.

The suspects tried to escape and were arrested after a chase ensued.

They had in their possession homemade weapons.

They were taken in for questioning.



