15:16 Reported News Briefs Shvat 26, 5777 , 22/02/17 Shvat 26, 5777 , 22/02/17 Iranian commander: US should expect 'slap in the face' The United States should expect a "strong slap in the face" if it underestimates Iran's defensive capabilities, a commander of the elite Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday.



